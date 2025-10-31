'I am all for it': Sunil Gavaskar makes heartwarming promise to Jemimah Rodrigues if India win World Cup Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and promised to sing a song with Jemimah Rodrigues accompanying him if India go on to win the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. The final of the tournament is slated to be held on November 2.

India women performed brilliantly in the Women’s World Cup semi-final against Australia women. Taking on the side in the second semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, it was the performance of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues that helped India register a five-wicket win.

The victory for the Women in Blue saw them book their ticket into the World Cup final, and with the monumental achievement, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and made a heartwarming promise to Jemimah if India go on to win the World Cup.

Gavaskar opined that he would like to sing a song with Jemimah on the guitar if India wins the tournament. He talked about how they have already done it once in the BCCI awards a few years ago and revealed that he would like to recreate the moment.

"If India win the World Cup, she and I—if she's okay with it-will sing a song together. She'll have her guitar, and I'll sing along. We actually did that once at one of the BCCI awards a couple of years back. There was a band playing, and we just decided to join in. She was on the guitar, and I sang with my whatever voice I have. But if India win, I would love to do it again-if she is happy to do that, happy to do that with an old man. I am all for it,” Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

India will take on South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final

Speaking of team India, the side has booked a ticket into the World Cup final and will be taking on South Africa women in the summit clash. The two sides lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, and both sides will look to put in their best performance.

Where India reached the final after defeating Australia, South Africa booked their place in the final after dominating England in the first semi-final of the competition.

