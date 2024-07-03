Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli finished his T20I career in the best way possible with a match-winning knock in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados last week. The star Indian cricketer announced his retirement from T20Is after winning the Player of the Match award in the final and witnessed a big rise in his last ICC T20 Rankings.

The 35-year-old cricketer jumped seven places to the 40th spot in the ICC T20 batting rankings after finding himself out of the top 50 ranked batters last month. However, the fans were shocked to see Virat Kohli also rising in the ICC T20 all-rounder's rankings and finishing above Ravindra Jadeja in the latest updated list.

Both Kohli and Jadeja announced said goodbyes to T20Is after India's World Cup triumph. Jadeja, who tops the ICC Men's Test All-rounder's rankings, failed to impress with both bat and ball in the mega tournament in the West Indies and the USA.

Jadeja scored just 35 runs and managed to pick just one wicket in eight games in the T20 World Cup 2024. But he rose nine places to 86th position in the latest T20 all-rounder's rankings released by the ICC. Fans were further stunned to see Kohli rising six places up to the 79th spot in the all-rounder's standings despite not bowling a single ball in the recent World Cup.

Indians in ICC T20 Men's All-rounder's Rankings

Hardik Pandya - 1st with 222 ratings (+2) Axar Patel - 12th with 164 ratings (+7) Washington Sundar - 64th with 56 ratings (-2) Shivam Dube - 75th with 51 ratings Virat Kohli - 79th with 49 ratings (+6) Ravindra Jadeja - 86th with 45 ratings (+9)

How did Virat Kohli finish above Ravindra Jadeja in their last ICC T20 all-rounders rankings?

Unlike Test and ODI rankings, the T20I standings change a lot due to more involvement of associate nations' players. Kohli has taken four wickets in 13 T20I innings at an average of 51.00 and an economy rate of 8.05 whereas Ravindra Jadeja has taken 54 wickets in 71 innings at an average of almost 30.

But Virat Kohli boasts unbelievable stats as a T20I batter with over 4000 runs at an average of 48.69 and Jadeja has managed to score just over 500 runs in 41 innings. In T20 rankings, a player can hold their position and will not see a drop if they don't bowl for some period and that helped Kohli to maintain his spot in the top 100 ICC T20 all-rounder's rankings.

Jadeja's recent struggles with both bat and ball pulled him down in the ICC T20 rankings. Jadeja also finished outside the top 100 ICC T20 bowler's rankings after picking just one wicket in the T20 World Cup 2024.