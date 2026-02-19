'His career is coming to an end': Ricky Ponting feels Glenn Maxwell has played his last World Cup

New Delhi:

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell won't be playing the next T20 World Cup. He reckons that Maxwell's career is coming to an end, having already retired from ODIs and he doesn't get picked in the Test team. Ponting also came down hard at the Australian team that got knocked out of the mega event in the group stage, losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The next T20 World Cup in 2028 will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Ponting is doubtful of Marcus Stoinis featuring in the next two-year cycle that also includes the Olympics. He also noted down Steve Smith's eagerness to play the Olympics and win a medal but didn't open up much on the matter.

"Glenn Maxwell, I don't think will be there. I think it looks to me like his career is coming towards an end. Marcus Stoinis would also probably be a question mark, but he's predominantly playing only T20 cricket tournaments around the world these days. Doesn't play a lot of state cricket and obviously plays the BBL, so with his all-round ability, he might be there. Steve Smith has been very vocal about him wanting to be a part of an Olympic team as well. Whether or not that happens is a different story," Ponting said on ICC Review.

Glenn Maxwell has played 129 T20Is for Australia

Glenn Maxwell, 37, has played 129 T20Is for Australia, after making his debut in the format in September 2012. He has amassed 2897 runs in 118 innings at a strike rate of 154.42 with as many as five centuries and 12 fifties to his name. With the ball, the all-rounder picked 49 wickets in 85 innings with 3/10 being his best figures.

In the ongoing World Cup, he underperformed significantly, scoring only 62 runs in three matches and couldn't pick up a wicket either. It remains to be seen now if Maxwell will be dropped from the team, or he will step aside from the format and subsequently retire from international cricket.

