High voltage drama ends Day 3 at Lord's after first innings tie in IND vs ENG 3rd Test Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley were involved in an exchange after the England openers wasted time to deny another over at the dying stages of Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's. India had earlier made 387 to match England's first innings score.

New Delhi:

A high-voltage drama between India captain Shubman Gill and England opener Zak Crawley ended the third day of the third Test between the two teams at Lord's. Following a first-innings tie on the moving day at the home of cricket, Gill and Crawley were in a loggerhead-like situation with the English opener trying to kill time and avoid an extra over after India were bowled out for 387.

KL Rahul's century, Rishabh Pant's and Ravindra Jadeja's fifties led India's charge as they took the hosts close to England's first innings lead before a lower-order collapse denied them a lead. England had a little more than five minutes to bat; however, opener Crawley delayed the start of the proceedings as he took time to take his stance, while Jasprit Bumrah was ready to bowl.

Crawley pulled out after the second ball too, sending the visitors into a frenzy. Captain Gill gave a mouthful to Crawley for wasting time. Crawley didn't learn and walked down after the fourth ball before being hit on the gloves on the fifth ball and pulling out due to some pain in his finger. Gill and a few other players clapped for the English openers before the Indian captain moved towards Crawley to say something, although it was not as aggressive as his previous mouthful.

The play resumed, and Bumrah nearly nicked off Crawley, only to be centimetres away from his outside edge.

More to follow...