Hardik Pandya rises to No 3 in ICC all-rounder rankings in T20Is; Bumrah, Kuldeep biggest gainers for India

Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya has risen to No 3 amid a fabulous T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the Caribbean and the USA. Hardik averages 53 with the bat and has taken eight wickets with the ball and will be aiming to continue the same in the knockouts.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2024 14:55 IST
Hardik Pandya has been in terrific form in the ongoing ICC
Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya has been in terrific form in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and has now made a big jump in the rankings for all-rounders

Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya has surpassed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to become the No 3 ranked all-rounder in the world in the latest ICC Rankings for T20Is amid a sensational campaign in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Stoinis, who became the No 1 ranked all-rounder in T20Is last week, has slipped to No 4 place while Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga has gone to the top position with 222 rating points.

Stoinis' T20 World Cup campaign tailed off, which was pretty much a reflection of Australia's run in the tournament as they were knocked out after two losses in the Super 8s. While Hasaranga is numero uno, Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi is in second place while Hardik occupies the third position. Hardik with 116 runs at an average of 53 and eight wickets has been one of the most important members of Indian team in the T20 World Cup and will hope for more of the same in the knockouts.

Sikandar Raza stays in fifth place while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has dropped three positions to No 6 after disappointing outings in the Super Eight. Roston Chase was the biggest gainer among all-rounders with a 17-place jump to No 12 with outstanding performances both with bat and ball in the Super 8 for the West Indies.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah moved the most as he jumped a whopping 44 places to joint 24th place in the bowlers rankings. Bumrah has been absolute quality in the T20 World Cup so far with wickets and economy while Kuldeep Yadav, who played all three matches in the Super 8, too rose by 20 places to No 11 for the bowlers. Axar Patel is the highest-ranked bowler for India at No 8 place with one place rise. Arshdeep Singh with 15 wickets in the tournament so far, also moved up three places to No 17 position.

