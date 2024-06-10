Hardik Pandya breaks Irfan Pathan's record to become India's most successful pacer in T20 World Cup history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Rizwan during the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on June 9, 2024

Hardik Pandya entered the history books with a crucial wicket during India's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9. The pace all-rounder dismissed Fakhar Zaman to give India a big breakthrough while defending 119 runs at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

With Fakhar's wicket, Hardik became India's most successful fast bowler in the T20 World Cup history. Hardik broke the former star all-rounder Irfan Pathan's long-standing record for most wickets in tournament history by Indian pacer bowler.

Irfan Pathan took 16 wickets in 14 innings in the T20 World Cup, including three wickets in the final of 2007 World Cup. Hardik bagged another crucial wicket of Shadab Khan in the closing stages and now has taken 18 wickets in his 15 innings in the T20 World Cup at an economy rate of 8.63.

The Mumbai Indians skipper has been impressive in the early stages of the tournament in the USA and West Indies having taken five wickets in two innings so far.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the best bowler for India with three wickets for 14 as Pakistan fell six runs short with an embarrassing collapse in death overs. Bumrah equalled Irfan Pathan's tally with 16 wickets in just 12 innings at an amazing economy rate of 5.86.

Indian fast bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya - 18 wickets in 15 innings Jasprit Bumrah - 16 wickets in 12 innings Irfan Pathan - 16 wickets in 14 innings Ashish Nehra - 15 wickets in 10 innings RP Singh - 14 wickets in 8 innings

Meanwhile, the veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leads the bowling chart for India in the T20 World Cup for India with a dominant margin. Ashwin has taken 32 wickets in 24 innings while Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 21 wickets in 24 innings in the tournament history so far.