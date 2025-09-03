'Happiest moment of our franchise turned into...': RCB share Kohli's first reaction to Chinnaswamy stampede Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have resumed activity on social media in the last few days, after nearly three months since the unfortunate stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 11 people died and 56 were injured as an event planned for celebration took a tragic turn.

Bengaluru:

Nearly three months after the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain and the face of the franchise Virat Kohli has reacted to the stampede on the unfortunate day of June 4, a day after the Men in Red finally got their hands on the elusive IPL trophy. Kohli mentioned that it was the happiest day of RCB as a franchise and no one intended to cause what eventually transpired and pledged to move ahead with responsibility and utmost care.

Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost... and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility," Virat Kohli was quoted as saying, reacting to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru on the RCB website.

11 people died and at least 56 were injured as thousands of locals thronged the Bengaluru streets to get a glimpse of the new IPL champions and their favourite team, something they had waited for to happen for 18 years.

The Karnataka government had ordered an investigation into the incident while admitting that the event went ahead without any preparation. An FIR was filed against the franchise RCB, event organiser DNA and the Karnataka State Cricket Association with allegations of the event and felicitation ceremony being conducted without seeking prior permission from the police and not following instructions.

RCB recently announced the formation of 'RCB Cares', by which the franchise confirmed a compensation of Rs 25 Lakh for the families of each of the victims. RCB Cares would be a long-term commitment from the franchise to go beyond providing the financial aid, build safe & inclusive environments, empower communities with real opportunities and invest in independent research on crowd safety.

RCB had beaten the Punjab Kings in the final by six runs, with Krunal Pandya walking away as the Player of the Match, bowling a match-winning spell for his side.