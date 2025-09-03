Atal, Ibrahim and bowlers steer Afghanistan to second consecutive win in tri-series, beat Pakistan Afghanistan inched a step closer to sealing a spot in the final of the T20 tri-series after beating Pakistan in their third game by 18 runs. The foundation of the win was laid by Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal's 113-run partnership before the spinners strung a web around the Pakistan batters.

Sharjah:

Afghanistan moved to the top of the table in the ongoing UAE tri-series after getting past Pakistan without much discomfort in the return fixture against the same opposition by 18 runs on Tuesday, September 2, in Sharjah. Afghanistan stuck to their modus operandi of batting first, putting a decent total on the board and then bombarding the opposition batters with spin and more spin to choke them in the second innings for two days in a row, to inch one step closer to sealing a spot in the final of the tri-series.

The start wasn't great for Afghanistan, losing the attacking Rahmanullah Gurbaz in just the second over of the innings, but Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal did the firefighting early on pretty well. According to their batting style, they didn't really bulldoze the opposition with quick runs but didn't let the Pakistan bowlers create any inroads for the longest time.

Both completed their half-centuries, brought up a century stand and laid the platform for the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi to fire from.

Faheem Ashraf, who picked four wickets for the match, triggered a mini collapse for Afghanistan, taking three wickets in his consecutive overs. Afghanistan went from 123/1 to 146/4 in no time, losing both set batters. Pakistan had an opportunity to restrict Afghanistan to below 170, which they ultimately achieved.

There was an odd boundary or a six hit, but Pakistan did well not to let Afghanistan run away to 180-185 after the foundation they had with the 113-run partnership between Atal and Zadran. Like Afghanistan, if Pakistan had to chase that down, they needed a couple of their batters to score those big fifties and the job would have been done, but the Afghan bowlers had other ideas.

The Afghans didn't let the Pakistan batters settle from the onset. The first wicket fell in the second over of the innings and there was no respite for the Pakistan batters from then onwards. Fazalhaq Farooqi dented Pakistan early by sending back both the openers before the spinners took over. The three spinners, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad, shared six wickets among them, with the President completing the milestone of 100 scalps in T20Is.

When your best batting performance comes from the No 10 batter, then there is a problem. Haris Rauf, with a belligerent cameo of 34 off just 16 balls, kept fleeting hopes alive for his side, but he had too much to do in the end as Afghanistan romped home while Pakistan suffered their first loss of the series. The hosts UAE, have already lost a couple of games and one more loss will confirm the Afghanistan-Pakistan final for the tri-series on Sunday.