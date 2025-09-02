Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams return as Zimbabwe announce squad for Sri Lanka T20Is Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka face each other in a three-match T20I series, starting from September 3. Zimbabwe have named their squad for the series with Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams making their returns.

New Delhi:

Zimbabwe announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, with seasoned campaigners Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams making their return. Taylor, who made a return to the ODI side in the preceding series, is now back in the T20Is as well.

Taylor last featured in the shortest format more than four years ago in April 2021 against Pakistan in 2021. Meanwhile, Williams' last T20I game came in May 2024.

Taylor is now in line to play in all three formats after his ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code ended. Taylor was part of the Chevrons team for the Test against New Zealand last month and played in the ODI series that Sri Lanka won 2-0.

The series acts as key preparations for Zimbabwe, who have to play in the Africa regional qualifiers to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026. Apart from the Chevrons, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda will also play the qualifiers with two spots up for grabs for the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The Chevrons had earlier failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 after losing in the Africa Region Qualifier to Namibia and Uganda.

Coming back to the squad, Newman Nyamhuri, Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa, and Tafadzwa Tsiga are out from the team that last played in the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand in July. Meanwhile, speedster Brad Evans and batter Tadiwanashe Marumani have returned to the squad apart from Taylor and Williams.

The T20I series begins on September 3, with the second and third matches to take place on September 6 and September 7. Like for the ODIs, all the T20Is will take place in Harare.

Zimbabwe's T20I squad vs Sri Lanka:

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams