Guyana Amazon Warriors crowned Global Super League champions Guyana Amazon Warriors won the Global Super League final, defeating Rangpur Riders by 32 runs in Providence. Johnson Charles and Rahmanullah Gurbaz starred with the bat, while Dwaine Pretorius and Imran Tahir led the bowling effort in a dominant win.

Providence (Guyana) :

Guyana Amazon Warriors lifted the Global Super League title with a commanding 32-run victory over Rangpur Riders in the final played at Providence on July 19, 2025. Batting first, the Warriors posted an imposing total of 196 for 4, thanks to a solid foundation laid by Johnson Charles and a blistering innings from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Charles, who retired out after a fluent 67 off 48 deliveries, anchored the innings with 11 boundaries and a six. He was well supported by wicketkeeper-batter Gurbaz, who smashed 66 from just 38 balls, including six fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 173.68. Romario Shepherd provided late fireworks, hammering 28 not out off just nine deliveries as Guyana piled on runs in the death overs.

Notably, despite losing Evin Lewis early for five and a golden duck from Shimron Hetmyer, the middle and lower order ensured the Warriors finished strongly. Rangpur’s bowling attack struggled to contain the scoring, with Khaled Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Iftikhar Ahmed picking up a wicket each, but that wasn’t enough.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for Rangpur

Chasing 197 for victory, Rangpur faltered early and never fully recovered. Ibrahim Zadran and Kyle Mayers were both dismissed cheaply, while Soumya Sarkar failed to accelerate the scoring, departing after scoring 13. Saif Hassan tried to rebuild with a brisk 41 off 26 balls, and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed a fiery 46 off 29 deliveries, but their efforts went in vain as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Dwaine Pretorius was the standout bowler for the Warriors, claiming 3 for 37, while veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir picked up 2 for 39. Gudakesh Motie also chipped in with two wickets in the latter half of the innings. Rangpur were eventually bowled out for 164 in 19.5 overs, and with that, Guyana got the job done and won the tournament.

Meanwhile, Gurbaz was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics, while Guyana captain, 46-year-old Imran Tahir, was adjudged Player of the Series for his 14 wickets in the tournament.