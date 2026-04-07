Guwahati weather keeps RR-MI IPL 2026 clash at bay, what is cut-off time for fixture?

New Delhi:

Rain in Guwahati has kept the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2026 clash at bay, as persistent drizzle delayed the toss at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals came into this fixture with two wins in their opening two matches, while MI had a win and a loss from their two games in the tournament.

The toss was supposed to take place at 7 PM IST, but rain kept playing its game from 4:15 PM onwards with on-and-off showers. The drizzle got heavier at times with predictions of lightning in the evening. The ground was mostly covered, barring one side as puddles formed onto that part of the field. However, the super soppers were on work despite the persistent light drizzle.However, it was enough to keep the action at bay as fans waited in anticipation for this one to begin.

Overs being cut from 8:40 PM, check cut-off time

As per the official update from the broadcasters, the overs started getting reduced from 8:40 PM IST, which was one hour and 10 minutes from the scheduled start of this fixture at 7:30 PM. Moreover, the cut-off time for a minimum five-over contest is 10:56 PM IST, which is two hours and 20 minutes from the scheduled start time.

The fans have already had a rain heartbreak when the weather washed out the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings clash at the Eden Gardens on Monday. They are praying for this game to take place or else the two teams will share a point each.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar