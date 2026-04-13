Guwahati curators, groundsmen to be awarded Rs 25 lakh for their work through rain-marred IPL games

Guwahati:

In a major development, the ACA (Assam Cricket Association) has come forward and announced a reward of INR 25 lakh for the curators and groundsmen of the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati for their impeccable work throughout the matches that have been played in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

It is worth noting that three games that were held at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati were affected by rain. Rajasthan Royals locked horns with Chennai Super Kings; Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were affected by rain.

However, thanks to the brilliant work of the pitch curators and groundsmen, the ACA announced the reward for the workers. "Working under challenging weather conditions, the curator and groundsmen ensured that the pitches were prepared and maintained to the highest standards. Their efforts were central to the smooth conduct of the matches and helped uphold the venue's growing reputation on the national stage,” the ACA said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, the side has been in impeccable form in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Under the leadership of Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals have won their first four games of the season and sit in first place in the standings with eight points.

The side is all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next. The two sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 21st game of the tournament on April 13.

Out of four matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have only managed to win once and have lost the remaining three matches. The side, led by Ishan Kishan, sits in 7th place in the standings and will hope to put in a good showing as they take on the in-form Royals.

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