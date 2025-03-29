GT vs MI pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play? Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in Match 9 of the ongoing IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check out the pitch report of the stadium ahead of the blockbuster clash on March 29.

Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will mark the return of Hardik Pandya, who missed MI’s opening clash of the season against Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder faced immense flak in the 2024 season after switching from Gujarat to Mumbai and replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the five-time champions.

He will return to the Narendra Modi Stadium, where he led Gujarat to their first title win in 2022. Since then, plenty of things have changed as the Titans now have a new leader in Shubman Gill. The youngster has delivered with the bat but as a captain, the 25-year-old still needs to establish his authority. In their opening game of the season, GT suffered an 11-run defeat to Punjab Kings and following which, questions have been asked on the team composition.

Jos Buttler, who is regarded as one of the most fiercest batters in world cricket, was sent to bat at number three and even though the England international scored a half-century, it never looked in his usual rhythm. It is one area that the team management needs to address ahead of the MI match.

Mumbai, on the other hand, looks more settled unit but they will nevertheless miss the service of Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik os likely to replace Robin Minz in the playing XI and that’s arguably the only change that the MI will make.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will heavily favour the batters. Another high-scoring encounter is expected as no target is usually safe here. Nevertheless, 220 o 230 can be considered a good target. Bowling first will be the ideal thing to do as chasing is relatively easier.

GT vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju