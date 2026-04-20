GT vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Mumbai look to end losing curse as Gujarat aim to continue winning run

New Delhi:

A struggling Mumbai Indians side is eager to halt its downward spiral as it faces a confident Gujarat Titans unit looking to continue its winning streak in an Indian Premier League clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams come into the match on very different trajectories. After starting their campaign with consecutive losses, the Titans have bounced back strongly with three straight wins, climbing to sixth in the standings. Mumbai, on the other hand, began with an uncommon opening victory but have since faltered badly, losing four matches in a row—often by significant margins—to slip to ninth place. For the five-time champions, it has been a campaign where little has gone right. Poor returns in the powerplay, an inconsistent middle order, and a lack of bite in the bowling attack have all contributed to their struggles.

Much of the focus has been on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who anchor MI’s middle order. While Suryakumar has produced occasional sparks, including a half-century, consistency has eluded him. Tilak, meanwhile, has endured a lean run, scoring just 43 runs across five innings. Captain Hardik Pandya has also failed to make a significant impact, managing only 81 runs in four matches, further adding to Mumbai’s batting concerns.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans have managed to grind out results despite their own shortcomings. Their batting continues to rely heavily on the top order, with skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler carrying most of the scoring responsibility. The middle order—featuring Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia—has yet to make a convincing impact. With the ball, the Titans have shown flashes of promise but have struggled for consistency. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have occasionally proved expensive, while Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan have delivered mixed performances. However, the bowling unit will take confidence from its strong showing against KKR in the previous match.