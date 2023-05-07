GT vs LSG: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER GT vs LSG, Ahmedabad Pitch report, IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be looking to take a big step toward playoff qualification as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 51st Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on Sunday, May 7. Gujarat produced a statement win against Rajasthan Royals in their last game with a nine-wicket triumph. Hardik Pandya-led team comfortably dominates the IPL points table with 14 points from ten matches and are clear favorites to reach the playoffs.

On the other hand, KL Rahul-less LSG suffered a heavy 18-run defeat while chasing just 127 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. But they remain in the third position in the points table with five wins from ten games and will be looking forward to recording their maiden IPL win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Pitch Report: GT vs LSG

The pitch at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has a balanced surface but batters always enjoy big totals in T20 games here. In IPL, the average first innings score here is 164 but it has been 179 from five games this season. The surface has been helpful for the pace bowlers this season with extra bounce and pace on the ball. In the first day match here this season, KKR's Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes against GT as both teams recorded 200-plus totals.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Teams batting first have won only 10 of 24 IPL matches here. Gujarat lost the latest game here while chasing a 131-run target against Delhi Capitals and lost the first two games here this season despite recording big totals while batting first. The toss-winning captain will prefer to chase here as there will be no due in the second innings.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 160

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 234/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Highest score chased - 166/3 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 107/7 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair

