GT vs DC head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 35 With Gujarat Titans all set to host Delhi Capitals in game 35 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between both teams ahead of the much anticipated encounter between both teams.

New Delhi:

Game 35 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Gujarat Titans taking on Delhi Capitals. Both sides will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 18. It is worth noting that both GT and DC have been in exceptional form throughout the tournament so far.

Delhi Capitals currently occupy the top spot in the standings. Led by Axar Patel, Delhi have played six games in the competition so far, where they have registered wins on five occasions and have lost just one game against Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been excellent in the IPL 2025 as well. With six matches played, the 2022 champions have won four games and lost just two. They hold the second spot in the standings with eight points to their name. In a clash of the table toppers, both GT and DC will be hoping to put in a good performance and maintain their dominance in the points table.

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have taken on each other in the IPL 5 times. Gujarat Titans have won the tie twice, whereas Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious three times.

GT IPL 2025 squad: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.

DC IPL 2025 squad: K.L. Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijhay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.