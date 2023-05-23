GT vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

The first qualifier of IPL 2023 is set to be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The two teams finished at the top two positions in the points table in the league stage with 8 and 10 wins respectively. GT were class apart ending with 20 points while CSK's qualification was only confirmed in their last league game. Interestingly, both teams have faced each other only once this season, in the season opener. Notably, CSK have lost all their three matches against GT so far in IPL. Before all the action begins, here's everything you need to know about the venue of the match - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

​Pitch Report - GT vs CSK

The surface at the MA Chidmabaram Stadium has changed as the season has progresses. The average first innings score in the first three matches played at the venue was 180 and it has now come down to 152 in the last four matches. This proves that the spinners have a say now on this surface.

​Will Toss Matter?

Chasing sides have won four out of seven matches at Chepauk this season. With dew also likely to make its presence felt, the toss will be crucial.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023Stats

Total matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 168

Average 2nd Innings scores: 163

Score Stats for IPL 2023 matches

Highest total recorded - 217/7 (20 Ov) by CSK vs LSG

Highest score chased - 201/6 (20 Ov) by PBKS vs CSK

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan

