Green Park Stadium in Kanpur earns demerit point from ICC following India vs Bangladesh Test match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC.

The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has earned an "unsatisfactory" rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its poor outfield during the India vs Bangladesh second Test. The "unsatisfactory" rating has added one demerit point to Green Park's credit.

Persistent drizzle allowed only 35 overs of play on day one. Days two and three got completely washed out despite no rain interruption during the playing hours on the third day of the Test match. The washout of day three had irked the spectators and cricket fans in general. They had severely chastised the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for the poor drainage system.

Notably, the ICC has set a yardstick for measuring the quality of pitches and outfields and rates them on a scale of very good to unfit.

The unsatisfactory rating carries one demerit point whereas an unfit rating leads to three demerit points. If a venue receives five or more demerit points in a five-year rolling period then it is banned from staging any international contest for a 12-month period.

Team India still managed to produce a result in their favour in just two and a half days. The hosts bundled the visitors out for just 233 in their first innings and declared their innings after posting 285 runs on the board in just 34.4 overs.

India came all guns blazing in their first innings and it took Bangladesh by complete surprise. Stunned by India's reply, Bangladesh looked dazed in their second innings and had no answers to the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. As a result, the tourists folded for 146 and gave 95 runs for India to chase.

Riding on the high of their first innings batting display, India went in with the same approach and scaled the target down in 17.2 overs and with seven wickets to spare.