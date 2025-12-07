Greatest ever 'there's always a tweet?': Archer's 12-year-old post goes viral after Steve Smith's rapid 23* Steve Smith, Jake Weatherald and Travis Head just took 10 overs combined to knock off the 65-run target to win the second Ashes Test for Australia by eight wickets. It was a slaughterhouse in Gabba for England and it will be difficult and equally challenging for the visitors to comeback from 0-2.

Brisbane:

Nostradamus, astrologer, a lot of names have been coined for Jofra Archer, given somehow he always has a tweet about something. However, the tables turned on Sunday, December 7, on what turned out to be the final day of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, as Archer was on the receiving end of something he had unknowingly predicted, with Steve Smith plundering a quickfire 23* off just nine deliveries, when Australia needed 65 runs to win the game.

Archer was really bending his back but since he had so little to defend, Smith could go after everything, and he did. Fans and users on X (formerly Twitter), who affectionately have a phrase for Archer, "there's always a tweet" couldn't believe that the bowler was involved in something he tweeted and the score and the number of balls Smith faced was the exact same. The users even wondered which match did Archer actually posted it for given that Smith wasn't in action on March 20, 2013, with the Test against India starting two days later.

Smith teases, sledges Archer

Steve Smith, who is still proud of the fact that Archer has been unable to dismiss him in Test cricket, had a go at the English pacer, saying, "Bowl fast when there's nothing going on, champion." Smith took a dig at Archer, who was really steaming in, trying to bounce out the batter. However, with the target being just 60-odd, the Australian captain could go after everything and he did and ended up scoring exactly what Archer had posted more than 12 years ago.

Australia took a 2-0 lead and England now have a lot of work to be done, on and off the field, to make a comeback into the series. England did show some fight in the first session and a half on Day 4 with Ben Stokes and Will Jacks keeping the Australian bowlers at bay, but given that the visitors had already lost six wickets, they could do only so much.