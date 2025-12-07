Ashes: England register embarrassing Test feat after conceding day-night clash at Gabba England were decimated once again in the ongoing Ashes series as Australia went 2-0 up, winning the second Test by eight wickets. Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Steve Smith and Jake Weatherald combined to take Australia to their second consecutive win in the series.

Brisbane:

It was yet another game for England which they may feel they had a chance, but Australia ultimately proved to be just too strong across departments with bat, ball and in the field with tactics and were well-deserved winners at the Gabba in the day-night fixture. England had a pretty good first day with the bat, led by Joe Root's century, but from the second day onwards, it all went downhill for the visitors with Australia dictating terms for the rest of the match after taking a 177-run lead.

England tried firefighting on the fourth day, but they had already lost six wickets by then, and the rearguard needed to last a little longer. England were able to make Australia bat for the second time but it wasn't enough. Australia took a 2-0 lead in the series and England lost their 200th Test match outside their home. England, who have played 533 Tests away from home (including neutral matches), the most among 12 full-member nations and became the first one to lose 200 games.

The West Indies, who played out a terrific draw against New Zealand in Christchurch earlier this week, are in second place with 147 defeats in away and neutral Tests. Australia, who have played the second most away Test matches (427), have lost 131 out of them and sit in third place on the list.

Most defeats in Tests outside home (away and neutral)

200 - England (in 533 matches - Won 162, Drawn 171)

147 - West Indies (in 320 matches - Won 90, drawn 82, tied 1)

131 - Australia (in 427 matches - Won 160, drawn 135, tied 1)

128 - India (in 300 matches - Won 128, drawn 109)

118 - New Zealand (in 245 matches - Won 45, drawn 82)

It will be a week or 10 days of soul-searching for England to come up with better plans and strategy and mental resolve to be able to challenge Australia in Australia and at least win one of the five Test matches, given how strong the hosts are proving to be on their home soil, being winless in the new World Test Championship cycle.