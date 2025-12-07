Formula 1 live streaming: When and where to watch F1 2025 title decider at Abu Dhabi GP in India? Formula 1 live streaming: Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri head into the Abu Dhabi GP with hopes to win the F1 2025 title. Norris leads the championship battle with Verstappen and Piastri behind him. Here are the live streaming details of the Abu Dhabi GP.

New Delhi:

The Formula 1 2025 season heads down to the final race in Abu Dhabi with three drivers still in the hunt for the title. Championship leader Lando Norris leads the drivers' battle with max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri fighting for the title too.

Norris has 408 points and leads the championship battle by 12 points from Verstappen, who has 396 to his name, with Piastri placed third with 392 points.

Verstappen had a trail of 104 points from the top-placed Piastri at the summer break in the season. However, the Dutchman staged a marvellous comeback in the latter half to close the gap as he now leads Piastri by four points but trails Norris by 12.

Verstappen will win his fifth consecutive F1 title on Sunday, December 7, if he wins the Abu Dhabi GP and Norris finishes fourth or below. In this case, Piastri will be automatically eliminated.

Norris can win the title if he secures a podium place or stays 12 points clear of the Dutchman. Meanwhile, Piastri can win the title if he wins at the Yas Marina Circuit and Norris finishes sixth or below.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the Abu Dhabi GP.

When will the Abu Dhabi GP take place?

The Abu Dhabi GP will be held on Sunday, December 7.

Where will the Abu Dhabi GP take place?

The Abu Dhabi GP will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit.

At what time will the Abu Dhabi GP take place?

The Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Abu Dhabi GP on TV in India?

The Abu Dhabi GP will not be available for telecast in India.

Where can you watch the Abu Dhabi GP online in India?

The live streaming for the Abu Dhabi GP will be available on the Fancode app and website. Users can also tune in to the F1TV app and website.