Australia go 2 up in the Ashes, defeat England by eight wickets in Brisbane Australia put in an incredible performance and dominated England throughout the second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. Defeating the visitors by eight wickets, Australia extended their lead in the series to 2-0.

Brisbane:

The second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 ended in yet another humiliating defeat for England. The side took on Australia in the second Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 4, and the clash saw Australia register yet another dominant victory, as they defeated England by eight wickets.

The game began with England coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Zak Crawley scoring 76, alongside Joe Root, who hit his maiden Test century in Australia, amassing 138 runs in 206 deliveries. Furthermore, Jofra Archer added 38 runs on the board as England posted a total of 334 runs in the first innings.

As for Australia, the hosts put in an incredible performance with the bat in the first innings. Travis Head and Jake Weatherald opened the innings with 33 and 72 runs, respectively. Marnus Labuschagne added 65 runs on the board, with Steve Smith scoring 61. Alex Carey scored 63, with Mitchell Starc adding 77 runs as Australia amassed 511 runs, gaining a big lead against the visitors.

Australia maintains dominance to win second Ashes Test

As for the second innings, England aimed to put in a good show with the bat, but the middle-order collapse saw them once again crumble. Zak Crawley continued his form, scoring 44 runs in 59 deliveries. Ben Stokes added 50 runs on the board as England scored 241 runs, giving Australia a target of 65 runs to chase down.

Coming out to chase down the target Australia saw opener Travis Head scoring 2 runs. Jake Weatherald and Steve Smith went unbeaten for 17 and 23 as Australia won the game by eight wickets, and extended their lead in the series by 2-0.

Also Read: