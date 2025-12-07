'Needs to understand': R Ashwin gives his take on Prasidh Krishna's bowling after India's ODI series win Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about Prasidh Krishna's performance with the ball in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa.

New Delhi:

Team India put in a brilliant performance against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides locked horns at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag for the series decider, and after limiting the Proteas to 270, India managed to win the game by nine wickets through brilliant knocks by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Throughout the game, there were several performances from the players that stood out, with India pacer Prasidh Krishna capturing much of the limelight. Bowling 9.5 overs in the third ODI, Krishna conceded 66 runs to his name and took four wickets.

Speaking on the same, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about the performance of Prasidh Krishna. He opined that he needs to understand his bowling better.

"Prasidh will strike. In his first spell he was short. But he made that correction. He needs to understand that he needs to be full. The mastery of length or line, be it anybody, it takes a lot of repetition. You will only make mistakes and get better. He will need a complete understanding of his own bowling, his run-up, his release point. At this time he has not assimilated everything. But when he does, he will just not be a handful, he will be lethal. Sometimes, he will have bad days. But writing them off does not make any sense. I have seen even the best go for runs," he said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin talked about the example of Zaheer Khan

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how Krishna should take inspiration from former India pacer Zaheer Khan. Highlighting his technique when he used to bowl.

"Take an example of Zaheer Khan. He used to jump high when he came in first, but later he stopped jumping that much. Was it a technical input given by somebody? Maybe yes, but one of the largest contributing factor was, Zaheer had played for Worcestershire. He bowled so many overs, gained so much experience and then found the sweet spot,” Ashwin said.