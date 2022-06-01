Goosebumps! Trailer of documentary based on Border-Gavaskar trophy - Bandon Mein Tha Dum out now

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS India posing with the trophy after series win vs Australia

The trailer for the much-anticipated documentary - Bandon Mein Tha Dum - which tells the story of arguably the greatest series win of modern-day cricket - India's win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - is out now.

Taking to Twitter, Voot Select, posted the video of the trailer and wrote," When everything was against them, they stood tall and showed the world their true grit, strength and determination.Witness the story of the greatest fightback. The story behind India’s biggest triumph in Test history.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum is a documentary that follows the tale of the Indian team down under. From being 36 all out to the historic Brisbane Bash, the series was a script straight out of a Hollywood thriller.

Pursuing this passion project of his, Neeraj Pandey, the director of the series said, "Nothing excited me more than retelling this story which went beyond high-quality cricket, hard work, perseverance, determination, commitment, sportsmanship and decoding the x-factor through the mind of the players which repeated the David Vs Goliath story".

Opening up a bit more on this ambitious project Pandey said,"The human stories in this cricketing fairy tale elevated the series beyond a cricketing audience and created huge euphoria across all segments of the Indian society. The nation was gripped and it was therefore befitting for us to bring the story to the people of India of one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports and cricket,”

The documentary is set to release on June 16.