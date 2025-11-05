Goa vs Al Nassr Live: Where to watch AFC Champions League on TV and stream online in India? FC Goa aim to carry their strong domestic form into the AFC Champions League Two as they face Saudi giants Al Nassr in Riyadh. Manolo Marquez’s side seek their first points, showing belief and ambition against Ronaldo-led opposition.

Riyadh:

FC Goa will look to carry their domestic form into continental competition when they take on Saudi heavyweights Al Nassr FC in a vital AFC Champions League Two Group D encounter at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on November 5.

Fresh from a spirited campaign in the AIFF Super Cup, where they notched impressive wins against Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi before a narrow defeat to Northeast United FC, the Gaurs arrive with confidence and rhythm. Their performances have reflected a side growing in cohesion and belief under head coach Manolo Marquez.

For the Spanish tactician, the focus now shifts to securing FC Goa’s first points in the continental tournament. Despite the results not fully going their way so far, the Indian side have shown flashes of quality, pressing with intent, creating chances, and showing resilience against stronger opposition. Their previous meeting with Al Nassr remains a special memory, as Brison Fernandes etched his name in history by scoring India’s first-ever goal in the competition’s group stage.

However, the challenge in Riyadh will be immense. Al Nassr, led by multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, enter the fixture after a mixed run in domestic action. They exited the King’s Cup to Al Ittihad but bounced back with a league win over Al Fayha. With stars like Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aymeric Laporte in their ranks, the Saudi club remains a daunting opponent.

Meanwhile, Marquez believes this game is more than just a contest, it’s an opportunity to showcase Indian football’s growth.

Goa vs Al Nassr Broadcast Details

When is Goa vs Al Nassr match?

Goa vs Al Nassr will be played on Wednesday, November 5.

At what time does the Goa vs Al Nassr match begin?

The Goa vs Al Nassr match will begin at 11:45 PM IST.

Where is the Goa vs Al Nassr match being played?

The Goa vs Al Nassr football match will be played at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Where can you watch the Goa vs Al Nassr match on TV in India?

The match between Goa vs Al Nassr won’t be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Goa vs Al Nassr match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Goa vs Al Nassr football match online on the Fancode app and website.