GM vs JK Pitch Report: How will surface play in Colombo for LPL 2024 Qualifier 1?

The ongoing edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) is nearing its climax with the playoffs starting from today. The first qualifier will be played between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings as the two teams ended at the top two positions in the league stage. Later in the day, Colombo Strikers and Kandy Falcons will lock horns in the eliminator with both matches set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Both the teams featuring in the first qualifier lost their previous game going down to Colombo Strikers. But their efforts earlier in the tournament were enough for them to not only make it to the playoffs but also in the top two of the points table. Niroshan Dickewella is the captain of Galle Marvels while Charith Asalanka is leading the Jaffna side as two top Sri Lankan players will be aiming to take their side into the final of LPL 2024.

Interestingly, even Colombo Strikers lost their last league stage game to Dambulla Sixers who have been eliminated while Kandy Falcons defeated Dambulla by big enough margin to make it to the playoffs. It will be an interesting encounter between the two teams as the losing side will be knocked out of the tournament.

Colombo pitch report

Colombo has so far hosted six matches in LPL 2024 and it has been a decent pitch to bat on with some help for the bowlers as well especially under the lights. Chasing could be the way to go with the pitch expected to be fresh for the playoffs.

R Premadasa Stadium - Colombo T20 Numbers Game (LPL 2024)

Matches Played - 6

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average first innings score - 148

Highest total recorded - 222 by Kandy vs Dambulla

Highest total chased - 142 by Colombo vs Galle

Lowest total defended - 123 by Dambulla vs Colombo

Squads:

Jaffna Kings Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Fabian Allen, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Azmatullah Omarzai, Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alex Ross, Nisala Tharaka, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Noor Ahmad, Wanuja Sahan, Theesan Vithushan, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam

Galle Marvels Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w/c), Alex Hales, Tim Seifert, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Isuru Udana, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sean Williams, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lasith Croospulle, Zahoor Khan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Malsha Tharupathi, Yuri Koththigoda

Kandy Falcons Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Haris, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Chamath Gomez, Mohammad Hasnain, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Agha Salman, Kasun Rajitha, Shammu Ashan, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Shoriful Islam, Pawan Rathnayake, Mohammad Ali, Kavindu Pathiratne

Colombo Strikers Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Angelo Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Glenn Phillips, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera(c), Shadab Khan, Isitha Wijesundera, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Taskin Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne, Kavin Bandara, Nipun Dhananjaya, Chamika Gunasekara, Shevon Daniel, Allah Ghazanfar, Garuka Sanketh