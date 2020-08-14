Gloucestershire signs batsman Tom Lace on three-year contract

Image Source : TWITTER/GLOUCESTERSHIRE After passing a medical, Lace will be available for Gloucestershire's next Bob Willis Trophy match against Glamorgan starting Saturday.

Gloucestershire have announced that 22-year-old batsman Tom Lace has signed a three-year contract which will see him at the club until 2023 season.

After passing a medical, Lace will be available for Gloucestershire's next Bob Willis Trophy match against Glamorgan starting Saturday.

Lace was the tenth highest scorer in Division Two in 2019 having scored 835 runs for Middlesex and Derbyshire at a strike rate of 49.97. Ryan Higgins was the only other player under the age of 25 in the top ten.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Gloucestershire for the next three years. I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running and helping the team to more success," said Lace.

"Bristol is a brilliant city and Gloucestershire is a county full of hungry and talented young players. I'm hugely grateful to everyone at the club for the opportunity to be a part of that," he added.

In 2019, he surpassed 50 runs on seven occasions including three centuries, one of which was a 125 against Gloucestershire at Derby. The last time the Bristol County Ground played host to Derbyshire in first-class cricket, Lace scored 83 and 57.

The London native averaged 43.33 for Derbyshire last season, more than anyone in a team that included Wayne Madsen and Billy Godleman.

Richard Dawson, Gloucestershire's head coach, believes Lace can be a star for Gloucestershire. "He's a very talented young batsman with a great work ethic and he will be a great addition to the changing room.

"Last season we saw first-hand, when he played for Derbyshire, how good a batsman he is and now we look forward to him scoring runs for Gloucestershire," Dawson said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage