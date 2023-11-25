'Give the ball to...': Aussie speedster comes with humorous reply on how to stop Suryakumar Yadav's carnage

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav looked at his best when he helped the Indian team outclass Australia in the first T20I of the ongoing series. Surya's 42-ball 80-run and Ishan Kishan's 39-ball 58 knocks helped the Men in Blue chase their highest-ever T20I target of 209 in Visakhapatnam. The Aussies were on the receiving end of the carnage but one Aussie bowler who had a decent day was Jason Behrendorff.

The Aussie quick Behrendorff, who finished the day with figures of 1/25 in his four overs, has now opened up on how could one stop Suryakumar Yadav's carnage. The speedster came with a humorous response at first before detailing a way to mitigate the damage that the World No.1 T20 batter does. "Give the ball to someone else may be," Behrendorff replied when asked how to stop SKY.

"They are all pretty good players and may be try to keep them guessing, just to stay one step ahead which is hard to do at times. Maybe, do what we can in terms of change in pace, line and length," the Aussie quick said in a pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I.

He also added on the early swing on offer in the powerplay of an innings. "I have been pretty fortunate that the ball swung pretty much whenever I have played in India. So, sticking to my strength and trying to swing the ball upfront and take wickets in Powerplay, that's what I have been able to do over a period of time," he said.

The Mumbai Indians' fast bowler also said that he looks to stick with his strength and also tries to bowl straight deliveries. "The main thing was to see if there's any swing upfront and that's my main strength and trying to stick to that. Line-wise, I was generally trying to be straighter than anything because you know in India it can travel to the fence quickly. In terms of variations, I try it depending upon the surface and at some places it grips more than others," he added.

