Four players earn maiden Women's World Cup call-up as New Zealand announce 15-member squad, Devine to lead White Ferns' World Cup-winning captain Emily Drumm announced New Zealand's 15-strong squad at Epsom Girls’ Grammar School in Auckland on Wednesday, September 10, with Sophie Devine set to lead the side. As many as four players will be playing in an ICC World Cup for the first time.

Auckland:

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday, September 10, confirmed the 15-member squad for the Women's World Cup to be led by Sophie Devine, for whom it will be the final assignment in the ODIs. Devine will lead a formidable squad featuring the familiar faces, including Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Eden Carson and Maddy Green, among others, while there are four fresh faces in Flora Devonshire, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis and Bella James, who all earned their maiden World Cup call-up.

22-year-old left-arm spinner Devonshire, who is yet to make her ODI debut, pipped Fran Jonas (who was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad) for the spot of the extra spinner in the squad. “It’s never easy when you have multiple players pushing for the same spot and that, of course, made for some tough selection calls. Having to leave out the likes of Fran in favour of Flora was a tough decision. We know Fran is a quality player and at 21 we believe she still has her best years in front of her," head coach Ben Sawyer said of the decision.

Eden Carson and Melie Kerr will headline the spin department, with the left-arm seamer Illing set to partner with Jess Kerr and Rosemary Mair in the pace attack. Sawyer mentioned that he was happy with the variety and the balance of his squad, while asserting that in the four ICC events he has been at the helm for the White Ferns, this is the best they have been prepared.

“I’m really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we’ve got the right mix to tackle what we’ll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition.

"I can honestly say that in the four world events I’ve been part of with this group, we are the best prepared we’ve ever been. Having no international cricket in our calendar since April has given us the ability to work really hard on our physical skills in particular, which is something that could be the difference in India," he added.

The squad was unveiled by White Ferns' World Cup-winning captain Emily Drumm announced New Zealand's 15-strong squad at Epsom Girls’ Grammar School in Auckland, while all the members of the 2000 Women's World Cup announced each of the 15 players' name in the special announcement video.

New Zealand will kick off their campaign against neighbours Australia on October 1 in Indore. The squad is set to depart for the UAE on September 13 for a preparatory camp and will play a couple of unofficial warm-up matches against England.

New Zealand squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu