Why is Asia Cup 2025 taking place in the UAE despite Indian being official hosts? Explained

The Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on September 9 with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the opening Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan have been emerged as a strong team not only in Asia but also in world cricket, having defeated several big teams in global events. Meanwhile, Hong Kong are no new to the Asia Cup, as they have been playing the tournament since 2004. However, Hong Kong are still looking for their first-ever win in the tournament.

The Asia Cup features eight teams, with Afghanistan and Hong Kong being joined by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in what is the group of death. India are placed with arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Oman in Group A. All the matches are taking place in the UAE, despite India being the official hosts.

Why is UAE hosting the Asia Cup 2025 despite India being the hosts?

The UAE hosting the tournament stems from the unwillingness of India and Pakistan to travel to each other's nations due to the political relations between the two countries. As Pakistan had decided they would not travel to India, their matches would have taken place at a neutral venue.

This was applied for the Champions Trophy 2025 when Pakistan were the hosts but India's matches took place in the UAE. But as the Asia Cup is a shorter tournament, there would have been logistical issues, which made the BCCI shift the tournament in its entirety to the Gulf nation.

On the Asia Cup taking place in the UAE, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi said, "Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world."

"Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world-class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike."