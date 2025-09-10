1050 per cent salary hike within seconds! WTC winner's bid shoots up dramatically at SA20 auction Paarl Royals, in particular, didn't have the greatest of the auctions with several evident gaps in the squad even after the SA20 auction and one of the moments during the six-hour marathon might have played a bit of a part when they increased a winning bid of R200K to R2.3m in a matter of seconds.

Johannesburg:

Paarl Royals didn't have the greatest of SA20 auctions with several evident gaps still visible in their squad, especially with respect to fast bowling battery, considering that Ottneil Baartman will lead the attack with the likes of Eshan Malinga, Hardus Viljoen and Delano Potgieter to support him in the department but it does lack depth. There are spinners and a lot of them, which might help the Royals at their home ground, Boland Park, but the Men in Pink might be found wanting when they travel.

One of the critical moments during the auction was during the wicketkeepers' set when the Royals had secured the services of the South African international and World Test Championship (WTC) winner Kyle Verreynne at his base price of R200K (Rs 10.06 Lakh). However, since the price was low, the Pretoria Capitals used their right-to-match (RTM) card for him.

The new RTM rule which was agreed to during the IPL auction, applied in SA20 as well and that meant the Royals could increase the bid a bit not letting the Capitals keep him. Since the winning bid was R200K, it was expected that the Royals might stretch it to a million. But to everyone's surprise, they increased the bid by 1050 per cent, taking it to R2.3m (Rs 1.15 cr). The Capitals were out of it instantly and even the auctioneer Richard Madley stuttered while speaking the amount.

The jump was huge and sudden, butthe Royals got their wicketkeeper and Verreynne enjoyed a big payday. Verreynne will be a key member of the middle-order for the Royals alongside the captain David Miller, Sikandar Raza, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Keagen Lion-Cachet and Potgieter. The Royals have a decent first XI, but the lack of depth might affect them going deep into the tournament.

The Royals kick off their campaign against the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, on December 27.

Paarl Royals squad for SA20 2025-26: David Miller (c), Rubin Hermann, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Eshan Malinga, Vishen Halambage, Keagen Lion-Cachet, Hardus Viljoen, Jacob Johannes Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter