Five consecutive semifinals! England create all-time record after yet another T20 World Cup SF qualification

New Delhi:

England have booked their spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 after outclassing Pakistan in their Super Eight clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 25. Harry Brook put up a batting show as his hundred powered a nervy England chase down 165 against the Men in Green, as the English side became the first team to enter the semis of this World Cup.

Meanwhile, England have created an all-time record in T20 World Cups after confirming yet another place in the semifinals. This was the fifth consecutive time that the English side has made it to the semifinals and sixth overall. They have now become the first team in the history of T20 World Cups to reach the semifinals in five consecutive editions.

This run began in 2016 when they agonisingly fell short in the final to West Indies, before making it to the semifinal in 2021, 2022 (champions), 2024 and now in 2026. During this time, they won the World Cup in 2022 by beating Pakistan in the final. They were defeated by New Zealand in the 2021 semifinal and by India in the 2024 semis.

First team to make five consecutive semis

England are now the first team to have achieved this massive feat in the history of the tournament. They have gone past the likes of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, both of whom had reached the semis on four consecutive occasions. Pakistan achieved the feat from 2007 onwards, reaching the last four in 2009 (champions), 2010 and 2012. Sri Lanka achieved the milestone from 2009 to 2014, also making it to the semis in 2010 and 2012.

Teams with most consecutive semifinals in T20 World Cups:

1 - England - 5 (2016, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2026)

2 - Pakistan - 4 (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012)

3 - Sri Lanka - 4 (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014)

Brook becomes first captain with T20 WC ton

Meanwhile, Brook has etched his name into the history books as he has become the first-ever captain to hit a hundred in a T20 World Cup. There had been 13 centuries scored in the tournament's history previously, but none of them came off the willow of a captain. The highest score a captain had previously scored in the tournament belonged to Chris Gayle, who had scored 98 against India in Bridgetown in the 2010 T20 World Cup.