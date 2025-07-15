First time in 15 years! WI vs AUS 3rd Test records rare feat at Sabina Park in Jamaica The third Test between Australia and West Indies ended inside three days at the Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica. Australia wreaked havoc to skittle the hosts for just 27 runs, with Mitchell Starc picking up six wickets. Overall, it was a low-scoring game with both teams scoring 516 runs.

JAMAICA:

225, 143, 121, 27. These are the scores of Australia and the West Indies in four innings of the day-night Test at the Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica. A total of 516 were scored at the expense of 40 wickets as bowlers had fun with the pink ball. Mitchell Starc was the star for the Aussies in his 100th Test as he picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings, including fifer in the 15 deliveries of his spell. Thanks to the bowlers, the Test match record a rare feat of no batter being able to score a half-century after 10 years in the longest format of the game.

Steve Smith was the highest run-scorer, having mustered 48 runs in the first innings, while Cameron Green did well in both outings, with his 46 and 42. For the West Indies, 36 runs from John Campbell was the top score across two innings as he was the only player to cross the 30-run mark for the hosts.

When did it last happen?

The last instance of a Test not having a single fifty was in 2015 when India and South Africa locked horns at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Murali Vijay was the top scorer in that Test match with a score of 40 while the 30-run mark was crossed as many as seven times.

Spinner wreaked havoc with Ravi Ashwin accounting for 12 wickets in the match while Imran Tahir picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings for South Africa. However, the visitors ended up losing the game by 124 runs. A total of 33 wickets were picked by spinners in the Test match.

Only 16 overs of spin were bowled in Jamaica

However, the Jamaica Test witnessed only 16 overs of spin - 12 from Jomel Warrican and 4 from Roston Chase - for no wickets. Australia dropped Nathan Lyon for Scott Boland to field five pacers, including Beau Webster (all-rounder) and it reaped instant rewards for them. Boland picked up a hat-trick while Webster played his part, dismissing Alzarri Joseph in the first innings as all 20 wickets fell to the pacers on expected lines.

