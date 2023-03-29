Fakhar Zaman had dreamt a few days ago that he would get out on a no-ball in CT 2017 final, reveals Azhar Ali

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Fakhar Zaman

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali has made some stunning revelations from the 2017 edition of Champions Trophy. Pakistan went on to win the tournament with a famous win over arch-rivals India in the final. The Men in Green, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, defeated Virat Kohli and his men by 180 runs. Fakhar Zaman was the hero for Pakistan smashing 114 runs off 106 balls. But he was lucky on the day as well with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing him off a no-ball. The left-handed made the most of the reprieve and made India pay.

However, Azhar Ali has now revealed that Fakhar had dreamt of getting out on a no-ball a few days ago before the final itself. "Fakhar Zaman told that he had seen a dream few days before the final that he would get out off no ball, it would be checked again and turn out to be an invalid ball. And it actually happened in the final. When he came back, I fist-bumped him and said 'Ramadan is on'," he said on the show 'Hasna Mana hai'.

For the unversed, Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth over of the innings itself when the batter was unbeaten on 4. But the bowler had overstepped big time and that led to Fakhar getting another crack. He made the most of it and played arguably the best innings of his life.

As for the match, on the back some brilliant batting performances, Pakistan managed to post a mammoth total of 338 runs for the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. In response, India collapsed under pressure big time to get skittled for only 158 runs, thereby losing the title clash by 180 runs. That stays India last appearance in the final of an ICC event in limited-overs cricket with the team bowing out of semi-finals since then. For Pakistan, they made it to the final of T20 World Cup in Australia last year but lost to England.

