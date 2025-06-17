Faf du Plessis becomes third-most successful T20 captain after Dhoni, Rohit; Orcas get shot out for 60 vs TSK Texas Super Kings made it three in three in the California leg of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) as they shot Seattle Orcas out for a paltry 60 on Monday evening at the Oakland Coliseum. Faf du Plessis, the Super Kings captain, surpassed Daren Sammy on the results leaderboard as T20 captain.

California:

Faf du Plessis surpassed the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy on the results leaderboard as skipper in the shortest format after Texas Super Kings made short work of the Seattle Orcas in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) edition at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday, June 16. The third win of the season for the Super Kings was du Plessis' 106th in the format as captain, having led South Africa, a couple of teams in the IPL, Saint Lucia Kings in the CPL and the Super Kings franchises in the SA20 and MLC.

Du Plessis went past Sammy, who has 105 wins under his name as captain and is now third on the list behind MS Dhoni (193 wins) and Rohit Sharma (143 wins), having just completed 200 matches as a leader in the format in the previous game against the LA Knight Riders.

Most wins as captain in T20 cricket

193 - MS Dhoni (in 331 matches)

143 - Rohit Sharma (in 225 matches)

106 - Faf du Plessis (in 201 matches)

105 - Daren Sammy (in 208 matches)

103 - James Vince (in 208 matches)

100 - Virat Kohli (in 193 matches)

Du Plessis, who will turn 41 in July this year, may not have gotten enough runs in the 2025 edition of the IPL and even in the ongoing MLC but on the field, he has been astute as a captain and agile as a fielder.

Before getting the List-A status, the first season of the MLC saw the LA Knight Riders being skittled out for 50. However, since the league didn't have an official T20 status before the second edition, no numbers or stats would have been counted and hence, 60 all-out is the lowest score for any team in the MLC, officially. The ball seemed to be doing a lot more on the track at the Oakland Coliseum under the lights on Monday. Anyways, it wasn't the best of the tracks with TSK scoring just 153.

However, with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner, Sikandar Raza, Aaron Jones and Kyle Mayers in the line-up, the Orcas would have fancied their chances, however, they ended up surrendering it to the Super Kings. This was Orcas' second consecutive loss of the season and Klaasen and Co will be keen to finish the California leg on a high.