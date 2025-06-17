Shubman Gill as captain will be a mix of Kohli and Rohit: Jos Buttler Former England captain Jos Buttler analysed Shubman Gill's captaincy as the latter is set to lead India for the first time in Test cricket against England. Buttler believes that he will be a mix of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

After Rohit Sharma announced retirement from Test cricket, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were the frontrunners to replace him as captain. The selectors and the team management put their trust in Gill, who will take over the responsibility from the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. Meanwhile, when it comes to Gill’s CV as a captain, the youngster led the national team in five T20Is, winning four. In IPL, Gujarat Titans won 14 out of 27 matches he has led.

Former England captain Jos Buttler plays under Gill in the cash-rich league. Ahead of the high-voltage series between India and England, Buttler assessed Gill’s captaincy, stating that the 25-year-old is likely to have a mix of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Notably, he has played under both of these legends and Buttler believes that he has picked something from both of them and will apply the same as captain of the Indian Test team.

“He's a really impressive player and an impressive young man. He's pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but [it's] interesting, I feel like on the field he's got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity, quite passionate. I think he'll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit,” Speaking on For the Love of Cricket, his new podcast with Stuart Broad.

“Kohli [was] that sort of real aggressive [character], really transformed the Indian team, in your face, up for the contest. Rohit [was] a bit on the other side, a bit more laid back, very cool, calm, collected customer, but with that sort of fight. I feel like, from my time knowing Shubman so far, he'll be a bit in the middle. He's obviously learned from those two guys… but he'll be very much his own man,” he added.

Buttler predicts Gill’s biggest challenge

Buttler believes that Gill’s biggest challenge as captain will be to keep the momentum going as a batter. He highlighted that the youngster is often termed as the ‘prince’ in Indian cricket and added that it's a huge role for him and for the same, his batting needs to keep improving.

“He talked about compartmentalising batting and captaining; so when he's batting he just wants to be a batter, and then he will try and work on his captaincy and try and separate the two roles. I think they say the Indian Test captain is like the third or fourth-most influential person in India, behind the Prime Minister etc. - so you really are put up on that pedestal. It's going to be a huge job for him.

“Kolhi is the king, Shubman is the prince: that's the narrative that they spin out there, and I feel that he's the coming man… Stepping into that No. 4, it's big shoes, isn't it? Coming behind Virat, and Sachin Tendulkar before that as well. That's obviously a huge role,” Buttler mentioned.