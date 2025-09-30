Exclusive: Pakistan players crossed line, we responded with our cricket, says Suryakumar Yadav In an exclusive interview with India TV, Suryakumar Yadav made it clear that the entire Indian contingent waited to collect the trophy during the presentation ceremony, and they didn't make anyone wait unnecessarily.

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the other Indian players returned home on Monday (September 29) after winning the Asia Cup, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. However, they returned to India without the Asia Cup trophy after refusing to accept it from ACC Chief and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Interestingly, Naqvi walked away with the trophy in the presentation ceremony and has kept it with him since then. Meanwhile, Surya has now revealed that the Pakistan players crossed the line during matches, but the men in blue responded only with their cricket.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Suryakumar Yadav made it clear that the entire Indian contingent waited to collect the trophy during the presentation ceremony, and they didn't make anyone wait unnecessarily. "A little bit of aggression here and there is fine, but they (Pakistan players) crossed the line, we didn't, and responded to them with our cricket," Surya said.

Asia Cup trophy and winners medals still with Mohsin Naqvi

After the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the presenter at the presentation ceremony, Simon Doull announced that the ACC has informed him that "the Indian team will not collect their trophy tonight." However, the Indian captain has confirmed that they were waiting at the ground but is happy that the Indian team was able to bring smiles to the faces of people in India by winning the Asia Cup.

"I am feeling great after coming back home. I can see people are happy. We play cricket for the very same reason, and I am feeling so happy that we could bring a smile to their faces with a win. We were waiting there for more than 1 hour for the trophy. We didn't go inside the dressing room. It's fine we didn't get the trophy; our players and support staff are our trophies," Surya further added.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with Mohsin Naqvi keeping the trophy and the Indian players' winners' medals with him. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting is scheduled today at 2 PM IST, and the BCCI is likely to corner Naqvi, asking him to give the trophy and the medals to India.

