Hardik Pandya likely to be ruled out of ODI series against Australia due to injury: Report

New Delhi:

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia, set to be played from October 19. He sustained a left quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka and didn't play in the final against Pakistan either. For the unversed, India are scheduled to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is in October.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Hardik is unlikely to play the ODIs series down under and might play a few T20Is later in the tour if he regains full fitness in time. BCCI's medical team will be submitting a report on his injury soon and then his availability will be ascertained for the white-ball tour of Australia.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had informed during the commentary in the Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan that Hardik suffered from left quadriceps injury during the Sri Lanka clash and hence, was missing the summit clash of the continental event. Hardik's absence from the Australia tour will be huge as it disturbs the entire balance of the team.

The Indian squad for the ODI and T20I series against Australia is expected to be announced soon, with only 19 days left for the first ODI to be played between the two teams.

What is the schedule of India tour of Australia?

The ODI series between India and Australia will be played from October 19 to October 25 with the matches scheduled to take place in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return to international cricket for the first time since March 2025 and the fans are eagerly waiting for the series to get underway.

Meanwhile, after winning the Asia Cup, India's T20I team will face Australia in five T20Is, starting from October 29. Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane will host the five T20Is respectively with the series scheduled to conclude on November 8.

