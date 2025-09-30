India A vs Australia A 1st ODI Live: Will IND A vs AUS A be available to watch on TV and streaming in India?

The three-match unofficial ODI series between India A and Australia A is scheduled to get underway today at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The two teams were also involved in two unofficial Tests recently with the hosts winning the series 1-0, chasing down the target of 412 runs in the second game.
As for the ODI series, Shreyas Iyer is set to lead India A and he will be in action for the first time since taking a six-month break from red-ball cricket to recover completely from his back injury. Apart from Shreyas, IPL stars like Priyansh Arya, Riyan Parag and Prabhsimran Singh, among many others, will also be in action and expect some thrilling action in the series.
Meanwhile, there is no idea on who is the captain of Australia A for this series. However, they possess some of the best players from the domestic circuit who can turn the game on its head with their performances. Aaron Hardie has already been ruled out of the series, while Will Sutherland, Jack Edwards and Jake Fraser-McGurk are some of the players who will be in the spotlight for the visitors.
When and where to watch the 1st Unofficial IND A vs AUS A ODI on TV and OTT in India?
Squads
Australia A Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Jack Edwards, Cooper Connolly, Will Sutherland, Lachlan Shaw(w), Liam Scott, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton, Sam Elliott, Harry Dixon, Tom Straker
India A Squad: Priyansh Arya, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Simarjeet Singh