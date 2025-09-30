Suryakumar Yadav receives a hero's welcome in Mumbai after leading India to Asia Cup triumph India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav returned to his hometown on Monday after thrashing Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025. He received a hero's welcome at the Mumbai airport and also at his residence in Deonar, where he was felicitated as well.

Mumbai:

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav returned to Mumbai on Monday (September 29) evening after leading the men in blue to their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title, with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. In fact, India defeated Pakistan thrice in 15 days, with only the final going down to the wire and the cricket fans made sure to give the cricketers a hero's welcome back home.

As soon as Surya landed in Mumbai, fans thronged the airport and greeted him as well. Unfortunately, the captain was without the trophy as the drama unfolded at the end of the final with the ACC Chief and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi running away with the trophy after the Indian team refused to accept it from him.

Surya also received a grand welcome at his residence in Deonar, where the former MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale felicitated him with a shawl, garland and the national flag along with society members and other residents. The Indian skipper then sought blessings from Goddess Durga at Shewale's residence and posed for photos with fans.

Surya wins hearts of cricket fans after dedicating his match fees to Pahalgam terror attack victims

Suryakumar Yadav was on fire during the Asia Cup when it comes to attending press conferences, especially against Pakistan. He made his intentions clear right from the word go, while dedicating India's group stage win over Pakistan and also didn't shake hands with Pakistan players at any moment during the Asia Cup.

After the final, Surya also announced that he will be donating the match fees of the entire Asia Cup to the Indian Armed Forces and the families of victims of Pahalgam terror attack. "I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts," he wrote on X.

Also Read