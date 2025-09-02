Exclusive: Monty Panesar warns England may rely on part-time spinners amid spin depth concerns in Test cricket Monty Panesar warns England may rely on part-time spinners due to a lack of red-ball opportunities. He shares Ashes insights, backs Joe Root for a century in Australia, and urges careful management of Ben Stokes' bowling workload to avoid injury.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has voiced concerns over the national team’s growing lack of specialist spinners in Test cricket. He warned that England may soon be forced to rely heavily on part-time options. With frontline spinner Jack Leach dealing with multiple injuries and, later, form-related concerns, England moved on to youngsters. Initially, the likes of Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir showed immense growth, but haven’t been able to live up to their potential. Liam Dawson returned in the India series, where he picked just one wicket in the fourth Test in Manchester.

Highlighting the issue, Panesar noted the current red-ball structure is failing to nurture quality spin talent. He pointed to the domestic schedule, particularly the prominence of The Hundred, as a key factor limiting opportunities for spinners to develop in longer formats.

“At the moment, the focus is more on The Hundred, so it’s been tough for specialist spinners to get consistent opportunities in county cricket. That’s probably one of the drawbacks of The Hundred’s scheduling. It overlaps with the time spinners should be playing red-ball cricket. As a result, England may have to rely more on part-time spinners for now,” Panesar told India TV in an exclusive interview.

Panesar shares recipe of Ashes success

Panesar, who was a member of England’s 2010–11 Ashes-winning squad, reflected on what it will take for Ben Stokes and his team to reclaim the urn when they tour Australia later this year. England’s 3-1 triumph in 2010-11 remains their most recent Ashes victory, with the team failing to win any of the series against Australia since.

Their last trip Down Under ended in a crushing 4-0 defeat, and the upcoming series presents a crucial opportunity for redemption. Ahead of that, Panesar shared what needs to be done to get the job done. He also backed Joe Root to finally get over the line and score his first Test century in Down South.

“Root is in good form right now, and if there’s ever a time for him to do it, it’s now. It won’t be easy as Australia have a very strong bowling attack, but I believe he can pull it off,” Panesar said.

Noting the winning formula, he said, “it all comes down to the first innings. If England can score 400 to 450 in their first innings, they’ll put themselves in a position to win. If they fall short of that, they’re going to struggle. That’s where the game is often won or lost.”

Will Ben Stokes bowl regularly in the Ashes? Panesar answers

England captain Ben Stokes missed out on the crucial fifth Test against India at the Oval, owing to a shoulder injury. He bowled 140 overs in the series, which is the most Stokes has ever bowled in a series. However, it bit him in the end, as England heavily missed his service in the last Test, and India took advantage of that, winning the match by six runs and sealing the series 2-2.

Should Stokes bowl often in the Ashes? That has been one of the talking points since the end of the Anderson-Tendulkar series. Answering that, Panesar noted that the all-rounder may look to manage his workload and bowl when it’s required.

“If he's fit, I think he'll play all five Tests, but he’ll likely manage his workload. He’ll bowl during impact periods, when England need a wicket. He might give it his all in the first three Tests to put England in a strong position to win the series. But it's crucial that he stays fit—he’s a huge player for England, and they can’t afford to overuse him early on,” Panesar said.