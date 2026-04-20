Eoin Morgan heaps praise on Priyansh Arya, lauds PBKS' batting depth in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Former England captain Eoin Morgan heaped praise on Punjab Kings and their star batter Priyansh Arya for their performances in the Indian Premier League 2026. PBKS have been the only unbeaten team this tournament, having not lost a single match in the six games that they have played in.

The 2025 finalists are on a mission this time, and that is to end the eternity wait for an IPL title. They have been doing all the things right and look to get past the finishing line. PBKS are the first team to remain unbeaten in IPL history to remain unbeaten after playing six matches at the start of a season.

Morgan, the 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain, praised the Kings for their batting depth while also lauding Arya for his performances. "Punjab Kings have reached a very strong position where they are no longer solely reliant on their Captain or a superstar to deliver every time. They were so far ahead in the game that individual contributions almost became secondary; such is their depth that they would likely have posted 230–240 regardless.

"This allows them to ease the pressure on key players like Shreyas Iyer. When the rest of the batting unit is firing, it strengthens the side further, even if some players haven’t had much time at the crease," Morgan said to JioStar.

Morgan showers praise on Arya

He continued to shower praise on the PBKS batting and this time lauded Priyansh Arya, who has set the IPL ablaze since 2025, and his rich vein of form has continued this season too. Arya has scored 211 runs in five innings this season, including a ballistic 93 against the LSG last night. Speaking on Arya, Morgan said, "It reflects a clear and confident mindset. He comes across as a transparent thinker who is making the most of his opportunities over time. This is not a short-term phase of form; it’s part of a larger plan by Punjab Kings and Ricky Ponting, with a defined template in place. Priyansh Arya is undoubtedly a key component of that structure."

Morgan also reserved his appreciation for Australian youngster Cooper Connolly, who struck 87 against the LSG and had also hit an unbeaten 72 to guide PBKS home against the GT in their IPL 2026 opener. "He is just 22-years-old, and when a young player comes into an environment like Punjab Kings, the biggest compliment is how much it elevates his stature.

"He looked slightly frenetic early on, which is part of finding the balance between risk and reward. Once he settled, particularly after facing around 20 balls, he shifted gears impressively and took the attack to the opposition. He struck the ball as well as anyone in this tournament," Morgan said.