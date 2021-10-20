England vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: ENG vs NZ Warm-Up Match Live from Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
England vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from ENG vs NZ Warm-Up Match in T20 WC 2021 from Abu Dhabi.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2021 15:29 IST
Image Source : AP

England vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from ENG vs NZ Warm-Up Match in T20 WC 2021 from Abu Dhabi.

ENG vs NZ Live Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match from Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, October 20 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, England and New Zealand will face off in Match No. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up. In England's previous match against India on Monday, Eoin Morgan was rested, and Jos Buttler took over as captain. England didn’t have a great outing as India chased down a target of 189 to inflict a seven-wicket defeat.

 

