England announce Playing XI for 4th Test against India in Manchester, make one change

England have announced their Playing XI for the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester, ringing in one forced change with Liam Dawson coming in for the injured Shoaib Bashir, who has been ruled out from the series.

Dawson is back in the Test Playing XI for the first time since his last appearance in July 2017 against South Africa in Nottingham. "England Men have made one change to their XI for the Rothesay Fourth Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday, July 23. Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson replaces the injured Shoaib Bashir. This will be Dawson’s first Test appearance since July 2017," ECB wrote in a statement.

Dawson's return gap is fourth longest for England

Meanwhile, Dawson's return to the Test team is coming after eight years and five days. He last featured in a match on 17th July 2007 and is now set to take the field on July 23. This absence is the fourth-longest for England in between Test matches, only behind Gareth Batty (11y 137d), Martin Bicknell (10y 12d) and Derek Shackleton (11y 225d)

England's Playing XI for the 4th Test:

⁠Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (c), ⁠Jamie Smith (wk), ⁠Liam Dawson, ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Brydon Carse, ⁠Jofra Archer

