  5. England and Australia suffer two-point deduction in WTC Cycle 2023-25 after Ashes 2023 opener

England and Australia kicked off the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with a thrilling game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2023 14:05 IST
Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes at Edgbaston Test
Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes at Edgbaston Test

Australia recorded a thrilling two-wicket win over England in the opening Test match of the 2023 Ashes at Edgbaston on Tuesday, June 20. This was also the first match of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle and it produced a memorable game.

However, both teams were penalised by International Cricket Council with two points deducted from their WTC points tally, and the players from both sides were fined 40% of their match fees for slow over-rates.

Match referee Andy Pycroft concluded that both teams failed two overs short of their targets after allowed time considered in. According to ICC rules, teams will be fined 20% of their match fee and docked one point for each over they are short of the target. Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes have accepted the charges leveled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

Australia bowled 78 overs and England added four overs after the latter's declaration on Day 1. England bowled all 90 overs on Day 2 but used an extra half-over. Rain interrupted Day 3 and Day 5 but still, both Australia and England struggled to maintain the over-rates due to necessary breaks to discuss strategies.

Pat Cummins-led Australia have taken the lead in WTC 2023-25 points table with 12 points (10 after two points deduction) after winning the drama-laden game. But two points deduction forces Englad's tally to minus 2 who are among the favorites to reach the next final which is scheduled to play at Lord's in 2025. England will be looking to return to winning ways in the second match which starts on June 28 at Lord's.

Notably both India and Australia, finalists of the WTC 2023 cycle, were also heavily fined by ICC for maintaining slower over-rates earlier this month.

