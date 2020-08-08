Seamer Ollie Robinson added to England's bio-secure bubble

Image Source : GETTY Seamer Ollie Robinson

Seamer Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from the Sussex squad for their upcoming Bob Willis Trophy game against Kent, starting Saturday at Canterbury, after he was asked to join the England national side.

"He will join the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl as part of England men's behind closed doors training group ahead of the second Test against Pakistan," a tweet on England Cricket's Twitter handle said.

Robinson, who has picked 244 wickets in 57 first-class games, has previously been a part of the England Test squad but is yet to make his Test debut.

In the ongoing Test at Old Trafford, England are playing a four-pronged pace attack, including James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes.

England previously won the three-match Test series against West Indies 2-1 and Joe Root's men are currently chasing a target of 277 against Pakistan in the first Test after Pakistan put up 326 in the first innings to which England were shot out for 219.

In the second essay, the tourists were bundled out for just 169, leaving the hosts to chase 277 for victory.

