ENG vs PAK Pitch Report, T20 World Cup Final: Here's everything about Melbourne Cricket Ground

England and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on November 11, Sunday.

Before all the action begins, and if the weather allows it, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the final - Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pitch Report - England vs Pakistan

The pitch at MCG is one of the most balanced surfaces in Australia. Bowlers, particularly seamers, get a bit of help early on, and settled batters can play their strokes freely.

But there is a catch here. Since the weather isn't favourable for the match, the pitch, due to rain, may gather moisture and the seamers may get a little more help than usual. Spinners, on the other hand, do not get much help on this surface and that will continue to remain true.

Will Toss Matter?

The average first innings score at this venue is 143. It drops down to 127 in the 2nd innings. Out of 21 T20Is played at this venue, 11 have been won by the team chasing.

So the toss isn't supposed to be a big factor in the finals, but if it rains, and there is a big possibility it does, whosoever wins the toss, might want to chase.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 21

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 11

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 143

Average 2nd Inns scores: 127

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 186/5 by IND vs ZIM

The lowest total recorded: 74/10 by IND vs AUS

The highest score chased: 172/5 by SL vs AUS

The lowest score defended: 127/10 by AUS vs PAK

Full Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Tymal Mills

