ENG vs IND | Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Few weeks earlier the player was spotted with a friend at a packed Wembley Stadium enjoying the Euro 2020 knock-out match between England and Germany.

Hours after revelation that two Indian players tested COVID-19 positive, it has been reported that Rishabh Pant is the one who is infected by the contagion on Wednesday.

Few weeks earlier the player was spotted with a friend at a packed Wembley Stadium enjoying the Euro 2020 knock-out match between England and Germany.

As per PTI report, sources in BCCI claimed that the player in question is wiketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

"He (Pant) is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source said.

The report further stated that he has been possibly afflicted by the Delta variant which has led to rising number of cases in England.

In fact, Pant has been tested positive over a week now and has been asymptomatic and recovering well.

"Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player," BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

"As of now no other player has tested positive. Also you must be aware our secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to all players to maintain protocols," Shukla added.

Earlier ANI reported that two of the 23 Indian cricketers in the ongoing tour of England have tested positive for COVID-19 during the 20-day break and will not be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday.

The report further stated that one of the COVID-19 positive player has already returned negative while the other is in isolation.

The news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19. The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.

(With inputs from PTI).