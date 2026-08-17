Manchester Super Giants script history, clinch maiden Hundred title with stellar show against Trent Rockets

London:

The Men’s Hundred 2026 final saw Manchester Super Giants taking on defending champions Trent Rockets. The two sides met at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 16th for the clash, and Manchester Super Giants managed to come out on top with a brilliant win as they clinched their maiden Hundred title.

The clash began with Rockets coming in to bat first, and the side opened its innings with Ben Duckett and Finn Allen scoring 31 and 15 runs, respectively. Aneurin Donald amassed 38 runs to his name as well. Furthermore, Mitchell Santner went unbeaten on a score of 20 runs alongside Lewis Gregory, who added 32 runs to his name, as Rockets posted a total of 158 in the first innings.

Noor Ahmad was the highest wicket-taker for Manchester Super Giants with three wickets to his name in the first innings. Sonny Baker took two wickets, with Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson taking one wicket each as well.

Tim Seifert’s masterclass helped Manchester Super Giants clinch the title

Coming out to chase down the target, Manchester Super Giants opened their innings with Tim Seifert and Paul Walter coming out to bat. While Seifert scored 72 runs in 38 deliveries, Paul Walter put in a good show as well, scoring 22 runs in 14 deliveries.

Jos Buttler further added 23 runs to his name, with Leus du Plooy going unbeaten on 27 runs as Super Giants chased down the target within 98 deliveries and won the game by five wickets, clinching their maiden Hundred title.

Mohammad Amir was the highest wicket-taker for Trent Rockets with three wickets to his name. Calvin Harrison took two wickets to his name, but it was not enough in the end as Manchester went on to win the game.

After the victory, MSG skipper Jos Buttler took centre stage and opened up on the victory as well. He talked about how delighted and relieved he was feeling to have finally won the title.

“Yeah, absolutely. Mixture of emotions, I think. Absolute excitement and euphoria of winning it. A little bit of relief after the last few balls there. But a fantastic effort from everyone. I think Tim mentioned winning five games in a row to be in this position to lift the trophy. I think we deserve it,” Buttler said.

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