ENG vs IND | Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav to join Indian contingent for England Tests: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been added to India's squad ahead of the five-Test series against England, announced the BCCI in a release on Monday.

The inclusion of Shaw and Suryakumar comes in the wake of injuries to Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan and Shubman Gill. The Indian board also gave an update over the trio's recovery, confirming that the youngsters' Test stint in England has come to an end.

"Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," stated the BCCI.

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England.

"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," the release further read.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from COVID-19 and has got clearance from the BCCI medical team. Bowling coach Bharat Arun, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran have also completed their self-isolation in London before joining the Indian contingent.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla